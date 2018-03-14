Burkhead agreed Wednesday to re-sign with the Patriots on a three-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Dion Lewis departing for the Titans in free agency, Burkhead's decision to re-up with New England tentatively makes him the most logical candidate on the roster to lead what is expected to be a committee situation out of the backfield in 2018. In addition to Burkhead, the Patriots still have power back Mike Gillislee and pass-catching specialist James White under contract, giving the team some diverse options at running back. Moreover, further depth at the position is likely to arrive via free agency or the draft, but Burkhead's versatility and nose for the end zone -- he scored eight total touchdowns in 10 games last season -- are clearly assets the Patriots value.