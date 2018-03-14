Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Re-ups with Patriots
Burkhead has signed a three-year deal to remain with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
As free agency approached, the Patriots took some roster hits, with fellow running back Dion Lewis having elected to join the Titans. In addition to Burkhead, the Patriots still have power back Mike Gillislee and pass-catching specialist James White under contract, which sets the stage for the team to employ some form of backfield time-share in 2018. Moreover, further depth at the position is likely to arrive via free agency or the draft, but Burkhead's versatility and nose for the end zone (eight total TDs in 10 games) are clearly assets the Patriots value.
