Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Records seven carries Sunday

Burkhead logged 18 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chiefs, en route to carrying a team-high seven times for 15 yards.

Meanwhile, James White carried six times for 33 yards and caught five passes for 27 yards, while Sony Michel recorded five carries for eight yards and one catch for one yard. Looking ahead to next Sunday's game against the Bengals, we'd expect the Patriots to mix things up on offense, so we wouldn't be surprised to see Michel -- the team's leading rusher this season -- see increased opportunities against Cincinnati's vulnerable run defense. In such a scenario, Burkhead figures to continue to work in complementary role that may not generate significant volume.