Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Redeems fumble with late-game TD
Burkhead ran for 20 yards and a touchdown on five carries while losing one fumble, and corralled all four of his targets for 77 receiving yards during Saturday's 24-17 win against Buffalo.
Burkhead burst through the Buffalo defense for 18 yards on New England's opening offensive drive, only to fumble the football and see Micah Hyde scoop it up for a 31-yard gain in the opposite direction. With the 29-year-old Burkhead having established himself as a reliable piece to New England's attack over the past three seasons, he wasn't transitioned out of the game plan but rather bestowed with an additional seven offensive touches. His most critical contribution came on the Patriots' penultimate drive, as Burkhead's one-yard TD run with 5:06 to go provided New England with a lead that would prove insurmountable for the upset-minded Bills. Burkhead now has rushing scores in consecutive games, heading into a Week 17 matchup against a Miami defense that has surrendered 14 rushing TDs through its first 14 regular-season outings of 2019.
