Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Remains out this week
Burkhead (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Mike Gillislee (knee) will also be sidelined, so look for Dion Lewis to lead the team's Week 17 backfield, with James White (ankle) appearing on track to return to action Sunday in a change-of-pace role. In addition, versatile special-teams ace Brandon Bolden will be on hand to work in a reserve role.
