Burkhead (knee) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Burkhead sat out Week 16's win over the Bills and doesn't seem especially likely to return to action Sunday against the Jets. At this stage, the Patriots haven't ruled Burkhead out for their regular-season finale, but in any case we do expect him to be available for the team's postseason run.

