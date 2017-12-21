Burkhead (knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Look for Burkhead to be either listed as doubtful or ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills once the Patriots release their final Week 16 injury report. In the event that Burkhead is ruled out, we'd expect Mike Gillislee (a healthy scratch in Week 15) to be active this weekend for the first time since Oct. 29, joining a backfield committee that also includes lead back Dion Lewis and change-of-pace option James White.