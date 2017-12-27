Burkhead (knee) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Burkhead sat out the Week 16 win over the Bills and doesn't seem especially likely to return to action Sunday against the Jets. At this stage, the Patriots haven't ruled Burkhead out for their regular-season finale, but the team is primarily concerned with getting the 27-year-old back in time for its postseason run. Dion Lewis, James White and Mike Gillislee look primed to comprise the Patriots' backfield in Week 17.