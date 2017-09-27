Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Remains sidelined
Burkhead (ribs) did not practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Burkhead still has a couple of days to get back to practice in advance of Week 4 action, but Wednesday's absence signals that his status for Sunday's game against Carolina is cloudy. If he remains out this weekend, Dion Lewis could see some added work behind Mike Gillislee, the Patriots' top power back and James White, the team's primary passing back.
