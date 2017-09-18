Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Returned to Sunday's game
Burkhead, who left Sunday's win over the Saints with a rib injury, was subsequently able to return to the game, working on the Patriots' punt-return unit in the fourth quarter, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
Burkhead carried twice for three yards and caught three passes (on four targets) for 41 yards Sunday, including a 19-yard TD. Meanwhile, Mike Gillislee handled the bulk of the Patriots' "big back" duties in Week 2, while James White made his presence felt in the passing game. Burkhead could, however, see some added slot targets in the coming weeks, with Julian Edelman on IR and Danny Amendola (concussion/knee) banged up as Week 3 approaches.
