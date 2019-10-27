Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Returns to action Sunday
Burkhead (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Burkhead's return to action pushes rookie Damien Harris to the inactive list. With Sony Michel serving as the Patriots' lead back and James White entrenched as a change-of-pace/pass-catching option, Burkhead profiles as a versatile complement in the team's offense, a role that makes his weekly volume difficult to peg so long as Michel and White remain healthy.
