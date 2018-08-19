Burkhead (knee) returned to practice Sunday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Burkhead missed Thursday's preseason tilt against the Eagles due to a minor tear in his knee, but he was able to return for Sunday's scheduled walkthrough. Burkhead is slated to handle a bulk of the early-down work with rookie Sony Michel currently sidelined (knee), but the latter isn't expected to miss much, if any, of the regular season when the pair figures to eventually compete for touches.

