Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Returns to practice
Burkhead (neck) returned to practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
With that, Burkhead assumes the Patriots' second (and final) designated to return IR slot. The running back isn't eligible to play in a game until Week 13, so he'll have some time to get in shape and re-prove his health with an eye toward helping the Patriots down the stretch and into the postseason. Assuming he's activated when eligible, Burkhead's fantasy prospects at that time will be tied to the status of top back Sony Michel (who is currently dealing with a knee injury) and change-of-pace stalwart James White. In any case, Burkhead's versatility would no doubt bolster the team's backfield depth and he'd provide a capable injury fill-in for either Michel and White.
