Play

Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Ruled out for Sunday

Burkhead (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Redskins.

The Patriots will be cautious with Burkhead, who practiced at a limited capacity throughout the week. Sony Michel figures to get the bulk of the carries against a porous Redskins defense, although it's possible Brandon Bolden and 2019 third-round pick Damien Harris could get some action if the contest gets out of hand early.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories