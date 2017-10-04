Play

Burkhead (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers.

Burkhead has been able to practice in a limited fashion of late, suggesting that he has a solid chance to return to action in Week 6, when the Patriots take on the Jets at home. With Burkhead sidelined for a third straight contest, Dion Lewis should benefit from added touches in the backfield while working behind Mike Gillislee and James White.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories