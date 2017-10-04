Burkhead (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers.

Burkhead has been able to practice in a limited fashion of late, suggesting that he has a solid chance to return to action in Week 6, when the Patriots take on the Jets at home. With Burkhead sidelined for a third straight contest, Dion Lewis should benefit from added touches in the backfield while working behind Mike Gillislee and James White.