Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Ruled out for Thursday's game
Burkhead (knee) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers.
Burkhead has been able to practice in a limited fashion of late, suggesting that he has a solid chance to return to action in Week 6, when the Patriots take on the Jets at home. With Burkhead sidelined for a third straight contest, Dion Lewis should benefit from added touches in the backfield while working behind Mike Gillislee and James White.
