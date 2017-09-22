Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Ruled out for Week 3
Burkhead (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Per Reiss, the absence of Burkhead shouldn't really affect the roles of either Mike Gillislee, the Patriots' top power back, or James White, the team's primary passing back. The player that could pick up a few touches Sunday is Dion Lewis, who has seen limited work through the team's first two games. In such a scenario, Lewis remains a speculative fantasy play, while working behind Gillislee and White.
