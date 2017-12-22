Burkhead (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With Burkhead officially ruled out this week, look for Mike Gillislee (a healthy scratch last weekend) to be active Sunday for the first time since Oct. 29. If that happens as expected, Gillislee would join a backfield committee that also includes lead back Dion Lewis and, health-permitting, change-of-pace option James White, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest with an ankle injury.