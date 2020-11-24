Burkhead (knee) announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he will miss the remainder of the season.

Though the Patriots have yet to confirm as much, Burkhead is believed to have suffered a torn ACL to his right knee during Sunday's loss to the Texans. Assuming that's the case, Burkhead will likely undergo surgery in the coming days as he aims to get back to full speed before teams convene for training camp in 2021. In the meantime, the Patriots are likely to rely more heavily on James White as the clear top change-of-pace option behind lead ballcarrier Damien Harris.