Burkhead was on the field for 19 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-11 win over the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. In the process, Burkhead carried seven times for 32 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game.

Meanwhile, Sony Michel (10 carries) and James White (five carries) each saw 19 snaps, while rookie J.J. Taylor (four carries) was on the field for nine. As long as the Patriots employ a backfield committee, Burkhead will remain a hit-or-miss option, with a fantasy ceiling at the mercy of game scripts and flows that will change on a weekly basis.