Burkhead rushed five times for eight yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins, when he also caught all five of his targets for 45 yards.

Burkhead was more involved in the passing game than usual, perhaps a side effect of the big-bodied Rob Gronkowski being suspended, but his rushing output fell short following two straight 50-plus-yard outings. Nonetheless, with a three-yard run during the second quarter, Burkhead has now scored in three straight games, and seven times in nine total appearances this season. Established as New England's goal-line option, a fruitful role in many seasons past, Burkhead's scoring threat gives him decent upside even if he doesn't consistently rack up the yards in New England's backfield committee.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop