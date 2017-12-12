Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Scores in third straight game
Burkhead rushed five times for eight yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins, when he also caught all five of his targets for 45 yards.
Burkhead was more involved in the passing game than usual, perhaps a side effect of the big-bodied Rob Gronkowski being suspended, but his rushing output fell short following two straight 50-plus-yard outings. Nonetheless, with a three-yard run during the second quarter, Burkhead has now scored in three straight games, and seven times in nine total appearances this season. Established as New England's goal-line option, a fruitful role in many seasons past, Burkhead's scoring threat gives him decent upside even if he doesn't consistently rack up the yards in New England's backfield committee.
