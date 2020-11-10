Burkhead rushed 12 times for 56 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 30-27 win over the Jets. He also caught all three of his targets for 11 yards.

Burkhead vultured a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter, marking his first score since his three-touchdown outburst in Week 3 versus the Raiders. However, Burkhead also put together his highest rushing total of the campaign Monday, and all those yards came before teammate Damien Harris exited late with a chest injury. While Harris' status in advance of Week 10's matchup against the Ravens could be important to track, Burkhead nonetheless sports solid momentum going into that encounter.