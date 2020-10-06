Burkhead rushed 11 times for 45 yards and brought in his only target for five yards in the Patriots' 26-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

With Sony Michel (quadriceps) on injured reserve, Burkhead was bound to see a boost in opportunity, and accordingly, he recorded a season-high number of carries. However, second-year man Damien Harris stood out by gaining 100 yards on 17 rushes, potentially earning the right to helm the backfield again in a Week 5 matchup against the Broncos. Burkhead was solid in his own right, and given coach Bill Belichick's sometimes mercurial deployment of his running backs. it's certainly possible the veteran rises to the forefront at some point during Michel's absence.