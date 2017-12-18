Initial tests suggest Burkhead (knee) avoided a major injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Although he could still miss time, Burkhead seems to have avoided the worst-case scenario of major ligament damage. He was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers, and while he managed to walk off the field under his own power, the Patriots didn't wait long before ruling him out for the rest of the game. An absence for Week 16 against the Bills could allow Mike Gillislee to re-enter the game plan, but it's also possible the Patriots would just give Dion Lewis and/or James White more snaps. Burkhead has primarily been an asset near the goal line, scoring six times on 45 touches the past four weeks.