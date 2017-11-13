Burkhead, who logged 36 out of a possible 70 snaps on offense, carried 10 times for 36 yards and caught all three of his targets for 27 yards and a TD in Sunday's 41-16 win over the Broncos.

Meanwhile, Dion Lewis recorded 14 carries for 55 yards and a TD on 21 snaps, while James White parlayed his 11 snaps into two carries and three catches for 11 yards, one of which was a TD. With the Patriots electing to roll with four tight ends Sunday, power back Mike Gillislee was a healthy scratch, but it's quite possible that game-plan motivated move won't carry into Week 11. In any case, while Burkhead can't be counted on for workhorse-back production, his role in the Patriots offense is growing to the point that he's worthy of lineup consideration in deeper fantasy formats, in particular PPR arrangements.

