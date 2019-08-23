Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Sees limited action Thursday
Burkhead logged seven snaps on offense in Thursday's 10-3 preseason win over the Panthers. In the process, he ran twice for three yards and caught one pass for six yards
The numbers are much less important than the fact that Burkhead is healthy, considering that he dealt with a knee issue leading up to Week 1 of the 2018 season. As roster cut-downs approach, Burkhead looks like a roster lock along with Sony Michel, James White, Damien Harris and Brandon Bolden. Though that's obviously a deep group, Burkhead remains a useful cog in the New England offense, thanks to his versatility. Volume figures to be an issue for him, however, as long as Michel (the starter) and White, the top change-of-pace back, are available.
