Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Set for free agency
Burkhead can become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday when the league year begins, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.
Burkhead was efficient with his limited opportunities while playing on a one-year, $3.15 million contract in 2017, taking 64 carries for 264 yards (4.1 average) and five touchdowns and catching 30 of 36 targets for 254 yards (7.1 per target) and three scores in 10 regular-season games. While his skill as a pass blocker and receiver came as no surprise, the extent of his contribution in the red zone was an unexpected development. With Dion Lewis likely priced out of town, Burkhead would make sense as a cheaper alternative in New England, where he'd continue to split work with pass-catching specialist James White and either Mike Gilislee or an offseason addition. Burkhead's versatility, which includes special teams work, should ensure he draws interest from a variety of teams.
