Jeff Howe of The Athletic suggests that Burkhead (knee) could be back with the Patriots next season.

The versatile running back, who's slated to become an unrestricted free agent, was having a solid season with the team prior to suffering a torn ACL in November. Given that context, there's no guarantee that Burkhead will be ready for the start of the 2021 campaign, so Howe believes that it could "make sense for both sides" to see the 30-year-old -- who spent the last four seasons with New England -- re-sign, then "open the season on the physically unable to perform list and see if he can contribute later."