Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Shaping up as game-time call

Burkhead (foot) is viewed as a game-time call for Sunday's game against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While James White (personal) sat out the Week 3 win over the Jets, Burkhead played a season-high 57 snaps, finishing the day with 69 total yards, six receptions and a touchdown. Burkhead's fantasy value was already headed for a downturn with White set to return Sunday, but the fact the Nebraska product is nursing an injury heading into the divisional matchup only further hinders his outlook. Even if Burkhead is able to do enough in pregame warmups to earn an active status, he'll likely rank as little more than a tertiary option in the Week 4 backfield behind Sony Michel and White.