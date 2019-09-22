Burkhead could see an expanded workload Sunday against the Jets with James White (personal) set to miss the game while awaiting the birth of his child, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Sony Michel will retain his usual duties as the Patriots' main rusher and could see a small uptick in passing-down work as well, but Burkhead is expected to benefit the most from the absence of White, one of the NFL's premier third-down backs. Even while effectively functioning as the No. 3 option on the depth chart, Burkhead has already been seeing more involvement in the passing game than Michel (zero targets through two games), logging seven receptions for 88 yards on 10 targets. Burkhead thus makes for the most logical option to pick up the target volume vacated by White, making the Nebraska product a particularly appealing lineup option in PPR formats.