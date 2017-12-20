Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Sidelined at Wednesday's practice
Burkhead (knee) was not spotted at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The Patriots haven't officially ruled Burkhead out for Sunday's game against the Bills, though some reports suggest that the running back might be held out until the postseason. If that plausible scenario ensues, look for Mike Gillislee (who was a healthy scratch in Week 15) to be active this weekend for the first time since Oct. 29.
