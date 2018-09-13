Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Spotted at practice Thursday
Burkhead (concussion) was spotted at practice Thursday, but appeared "limited at best," Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
That Burkhead was on the field at all after missing Wednesday's session is a good sign, but the extent of his involvement won't be known until the Patriots reveal their practice report later Thursday. Though he was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, Burkhead was donning pads while taking part in individual drills, according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. That suggests that Burkhead may have advanced beyond the initial phase of the NFL's concussion protocol.
