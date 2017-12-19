Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Sprained knee confirmed
The MRI that Burkhead underwent Monday revealed the running back is dealing with a sprained left knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The Patriots are optimistic Burkhead will be ready to play in the postseason.
Considering there were initially some fears Burkhead may have sustained ligament damage to the knee after exiting early in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers, the fact that he's only dealing with a sprain qualifies as good news. While the injury will likely keep Burkhead out for season-long fantasy championships in Week 16, it sounds like he could warrant consideration in postseason pools if his knee heals as expected. Look for the Patriots to lean primarily on Dion Lewis and James White in Burkhead's absence, though Mike Gillislee, who has been inactive for the past six games, should also reenter the backfield mix.
