Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Still favoring his left knee
Though Burkhead is practicing this week in a limited fashion, the running back is still "heavily favoring" his left knee, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
At this stage of the week, Burkhead, who missed the final two games of the regular season, continues to sport a brace on his balky knee. We'd still tentatively expect him to be available for Saturday's playoff game against the Titans, though he could be limited some in such a scenario. Meanwhile, fellow running back James White (ankle) is also limited at practice this week, while Mike Gillislee (knee) missed his second straight practice Wednesday.
