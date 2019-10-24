Play

Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Still limited at practice

Burkhead (foot) was once again limited at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Burkhead -- who has missed three straight games -- has been practicing in a limited fashion for some time now, so it's possible that he could be activated Sunday against the Browns. An equally plausible scenario, however, is that the team plays it safe with the running back, with the offense having performed just fine in his absence.

