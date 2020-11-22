Burkhead was forced outof Sunday's game against the Texans with a knee injury.
With Burkhead out of the game and quite possibly beyond, Damien Harris and James White are on hand to handle the Patriots' rushing duties Sunday, while Sony Michel -- who was inactive for the contest -- is a candidate to rejoin the mix in Week 12.
