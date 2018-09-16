Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Suits up Sunday
Burkhead (concussion) is listed as active Sunday against the Jaguars.
Meanwhile, Sony Michel (knee) will make his season debut Sunday, with James White on hand to work in a change-of-pace/pass-catching role. While Michel's availability figures to cut into his workload, Burkhead still seems likely to head the team's Week 2 backfield committee.
