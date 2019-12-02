Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Three carries for 15 yards Sunday

Burkhead was on the field for four of a possible 87 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans.

In the process, Burkhead carried three times for 15 yards and didn't haul in his only passing target. As long as Sony Michel and change-of-pace/pass-catching ace James White remain healthy, Burkhead's weekly volume figures to remain sporadic, which restricts his fantasy utility to deeper formats.