Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Three carries Sunday
Burkhead was on the field for four of a possible 87 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans.
In the process, Burkhead got three carries for 15 yards and failed to haul in his only passing target. As long as Sony Michel and pass-catching ace James White remain healthy, Burkhead's weekly volume figures to remain sporadic, which restricts his fantasy utility to deeper formats.
