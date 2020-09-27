Burkhead rushed six times for 49 yards and two touchdowns while adding seven catches for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Raiders.

Burkhead operated as New England's pass-catching back with James White (personal) sitting out a second consecutive week, and he made the most of the opportunity with an 11-yard touchdown catch in the final minute of the first half en route to leading the team in receiving yards on the afternoon. While Sony Michel (nine carries for 117 yards) was the leading rusher and J.J. Taylor led the team with 11 carries (for 43 yards), Burkhead was the most opportunistic running back, with rushing scores of five and two yards in the second half. The Patriots will distribute touches out of the backfield between a few guys every week, but at least until White returns, Burkhead has the highest floor thanks to his pass-catching ability. Game script should favor Burkhead and the rest of New England's pass-catchers in Week 4 against the Chiefs.