Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Totals 68 yards in blowout
Burkhead rushed five times for 21 yards and caught both of his targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 43-0 win over the Dolphins.
Burkhead continues to rotate in with Sony Michel and James White, but the versatile running back seems to be the No. 3 option among New England's backfield options. Barring an injury in front of him, Burkhead will have trouble getting enough volume to be a difference-maker outside of deeper formats.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...