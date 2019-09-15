Burkhead rushed five times for 21 yards and caught both of his targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 43-0 win over the Dolphins.

Burkhead continues to rotate in with Sony Michel and James White, but the versatile running back seems to be the No. 3 option among New England's backfield options. Barring an injury in front of him, Burkhead will have trouble getting enough volume to be a difference-maker outside of deeper formats.