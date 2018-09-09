Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Totals 69 yards in win
Burkhead carried the ball 18 times for 64 yards and added a 5-yard catch during Sunday's 27-20 win over Houston.
A minor knee injury and lack of experience at receiver in New England made Burkhead's season opener a bit of a mystery. Would he be more receiver than runner? How would he be eased into action? In the end, the veteran back saw 19 touches, primarily as a traditional back. The yards per touch were low for somebody of Burkhead's ability, but -- after sitting out all of preseason -- some rust is to be expected. He should gain some of his wiggle back in the weeks to come, though a matchup with Jacksonville in Week 2 won't be easy.
