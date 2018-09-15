Burkhead (concussion) has traveled with the Patriots to Jacksonville, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Burkhead was able to practice in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday, and has made significant progress after suffering a concussion last week. With Sony Michel (knee) still considered questionable, Burkhead could see a substantial amount of backfield work alongside James White if he's cleared to suit up. A final decision on the 28-year-old's status likely won't be made until just prior to Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff time.