Burkhead rushed 12 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns while also bringing in three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Bills.

Burkhead once again vultured a pair of red-zone rushing opportunities from Dion Lewis, going in from one and 14 yards out in the third quarter. The versatile tailback has three rushing scores over the past two games and has seen double-digit carries in each of those contests, with Lewis mirroring the latter tally. The nearly equal workload for both backs at least provides some clarity to the typically muddled Patriots backfield and keeps Burkhead as a viable option in season-long postseason battles and in daily formats.