Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Unable to finish Sunday's game
Burkhead, who was evaluated for a neck injury in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Lions, did not return to the game, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.
Prior to his exit from the game, Burkhead had a minimal role in the Patriots' Week 3 offense, with rookie Sony Michel leading the team's backfield with 14 carries for 50 yards. Burkhead, who dealt with concussion symptoms leading up to Week 2, now has another injury to contend with as the Patriots commence preparations for Week 4's matchup against the Dolphins. Banged up and losing touches to Michel, Burkhead's fantasy prospects have taken a downturn since he logged18 carries for 64 yards in Week 1, a game which Michel missed as he recovered from a knee issue.
