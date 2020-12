Burkhead announced that he underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Given that Burkhead -- an impending free agent -- suffered the knee injury Nov. 22, he likely won't be ready to go for OTAs next spring, and his availability for the start of NFL training camps could also be affected. The 30-year-old running back concluded his fourth season in New England with 466 total yards and six touchdowns across 10 games.