Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Unlikely to play in exhibition
Burkhead (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up in Thursday's preseason tilt with the Eagles, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Burkhead also missed the Patriots' exhibition opener last week against the Redskins due to a minor issue, though the team hasn't relayed any details regarding the nature of the injury. In any event, it's not expected to jeopardize Burkhead's availability for the start of the regular season, when the 28-year-old could serve as the top option in a likely committee arrangement in the backfield. Burkhead's primary threat for snaps, rookie Sony Michel (knee), remains sidelined and seems in greater danger of missing regular-season action than Burkhead does.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Winning Fantasy auction strategies
Think spending wildly is the key to success in a Fantasy Football auction? Don't refinance...
-
2018 Fantasy football busts: Fade Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
Rankings: Defending McCoy, Luck ranks
Our experts disagree on a lot. Today, we're looking at places they agree, and why they maybe...
-
Reassessing Seahawks' RBs
Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury that may have ended the Seahawks competition at running...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Penny injury shakes up SEA backfield
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the running back situation in Seattle now that Rashaad Penny has a...