Burkhead (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up in Thursday's preseason tilt with the Eagles, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Burkhead also missed the Patriots' exhibition opener last week against the Redskins due to a minor issue, though the team hasn't relayed any details regarding the nature of the injury. In any event, it's not expected to jeopardize Burkhead's availability for the start of the regular season, when the 28-year-old could serve as the top option in a likely committee arrangement in the backfield. Burkhead's primary threat for snaps, rookie Sony Michel (knee), remains sidelined and seems in greater danger of missing regular-season action than Burkhead does.