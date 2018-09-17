Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Used sparingly in loss
Burkhead (concussion) rushed six times for 22 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Jaguars.
New England is notoriously inconsistent with its running back usage, but things didn't look good for Burkhead in Sony Michel's (knee) debut. Michel got a team-high 10 carries and was targeted twice while James White caught seven of eight targets and added four carries. If Michel handles most of the rushing duties moving forward and White serves as the receiving back, that doesn't leave much of a role for Burkhead.
