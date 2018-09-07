Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Won't comment on Week 1 usage
Though ESPN's Mike Reiss has suggested that Burkhead might be eased into action in Week 1, given that he's bouncing back from knee issues, NESN's Doug Kyed expects Burkhead "to get a heavy workload as the Patriots' "top ball-carrier in Week 1."
Both estimates are speculative and that's within the context of a an offense where the carry-distribution tends to be matchup or game-flow dependent. When Reiss took the question of what fantasy coaches should do with Burkhead in Week 1 directly to the running back, he laughed and said "I've got no comment on that." The fact that Burkhead is talking to the media and not on the injury report confirms that he'll play Sunday, in any case. There's a decent chance that Sony Michel (knee) is held out this weekend, which leaves Burkhead, James White and Jeremy Hill as the team's healthy backfield options out of the gate. White figures to garner his share of passing targets in Week 1 and Hill could see opportunities in short-yardage situations. That leaves the versatile Burkhead as a candidate to handle a decent portion of the team's carries Sunday, a scenario that may not generate a workhorse level of volume, but could lead to enough production for him to merit fantasy lineup consideration.
