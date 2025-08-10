Stevenson (undisclosed) was not present at Sunday's training camp practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

It could be a maintenance day for the veteran running back, who played 10 snaps on offense and logged seven carries for 36 yards in the Patriots' 48-18 preseason win over the Commanders on Friday. Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson both saw all their work in the first quarter, and the duo are expected to work in committee when the regular season gets underway.