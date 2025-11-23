Stevenson (toe) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Stevenson, who last appeared in a game in Week 8, was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but the running back's full participation in Friday's session foreshadowed his active status Sunday. Stevenson is thus slated to rejoin a backfield that also includes rookie second-rounder TreVeyon Henderson, who combined for five total TDs over New England's last two contests. Prior to missing three straight weeks of action, Stevenson logged 83 carries for 279 yards and three TDs, while adding 16 catches (on 19 targets) for 169 yards in eight games. In his return to action versus Cincinnati, Stevenson should reclaim his key role in the Patriots' ground game, though in terms of volume it's possible that Henderson factors in more than he did the last time the two backs were both available.